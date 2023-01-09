Contests
Mild air with rain and snow on the way

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry, quiet and mainly clear. Low 29.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with a small chance for a light rain or snow mix in the morning.

Wednesday we will see rain showers possible beginning in the afternoon hours. Rain will be light and scattered. Temperatures will be mild through the middle of the week.

Rain becomes likely Thursday and continues through much of the day. Rain will change to a wintry mix and snow during the overnight hours. Friday morning we will see the chance for snow. That snow may continue into the afternoon with minor accumulation possible. I would expect no more than two inches of snow at this time but we will continue to watch the models as they adjust over the next couple of days.

The weekend looks dry with cooler conditions but still mild for this time of year. The Bengals game Sunday will be dry with temperatures in the 40s at kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

