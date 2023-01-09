New Cincinnati police chief to be sworn in Monday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge will be formally sworn in during a 6 p.m. ceremony Monday at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long are expected to attend.

Theetge is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department to be named police chief.

She’s also only the second woman to be assistant police chief in the department’s history, which goes back to 1803, according to CPD’s website.

Theetge was appointed as interim police chief nearly a year ago after the former one, Eliot Isaac, announced he would officially retire in March 2022.

Theetge recently was named the permanent chief following a national search.

She comes from a family of many generations of law enforcement and joined the department in October 1990 as a police recruit.

She was assigned to District 1 when she graduated from the police academy in March 1991.

Theetge has had a multitude of assignments in a variety of ranks over the last three decades at the Cincinnati Police Department.

She advanced to officer positions in District 4, District 3 and the Canine Unit over the five years that followed.

She became a sergeant in 1999, serving as a District 3 relief supervisor before going on to become a section investigator in Internal Investigations a few months later.

Over the next 15-pIus years as a lieutenant and/or captain, Theetge would take on a broad range of assignments in various areas of police work.

In addition to more general work in District 4, she honed her craft in a wide range of specialized divisions including Inspections Section, Internal Investigation, Special Events, Central Vice Control, Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations.

Theetge earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts, with a concentration in organizational leadership, from Xavier University. She returned to Xavier to complete a Master’s of Science degree in Human Resources Development.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.