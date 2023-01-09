Ohio joins at least 19 other states, bans TikTok on state-owned devices

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Sunday that will ban the use of social media platforms operating in China on state-owned devices, including TikTok.

The Buckeye state joined at least 19 other states in the ban to protect cybersecurity and national and local security.

According to Executive Order 2023-03D, these platforms “engage in surreptitious data privacy and cybersecurity practices” to collect users’ personal information and data.

Under China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, businesses in China are required to help the Chinese Communist Party with intelligence gathering and data sharing, DeWine said.

The following applications and platforms will be banned on state devices:

TikTok Tencent QQ Tencent Video QQ International (QQi) Qzone WeChat Weibo Xiao HongShu Zhihu Meituan Toutiao Alipay Xiami Music Tiantian Music Douban RenRen DingTalk/Ding Dong Youku/Tudou Little Red Book Zhihu

The Tri-State and TikTok

Other states have also taken action in banning the usage of TikTok and other apps from government-owned devices, such as Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against TikTok back in December, claiming that it holds sensitive data and markets misleading information.

“While TikTok vacuums up reams of this highly sensitive and personal information about Indiana consumers, it deceives and misleads them about the risks the app routinely poses to their data... [T]ikTok tells Indiana consumers that their data is protected by comprehensive company protocols and practices, including rigid access controls managed by a U.S.-based security team. TikTok says it has never given the Chinese Government access to that data, and that it never would. TikTok says that none of this data is subject to Chinese law, and that Chinese law has nothing to do with TikTok. TikTok bends over backwards to downplay its Chinese parent company and the ‘China association.’”

In addition to Indiana, a Kentucky legislature introduced House Bill 124, an act to ban the use of TikTok on state government technology.

The bill was introduced on Thursday to its house committee.

TikTok and its users

TikTok is one of the most used social media applications in the U.S. and the world, according to Brent Barnhart with SproutSocial.

It was founded in September 2016 and had the fastest user growth in 2020 and 2021 compared to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more.

As of March 2022, it was the third most used social media app in the world.

Social Media Platform Monthly Active Users Primary Age Range Average Time Spent Facebook 2.91 Billion 25 - 34 33 Minutes/Day Instagram 2 Billion 25 - 34 29 Minutes/Day TikTok 1 Billion 10 - 19 89 Minutes/Day Twitter 211 Millions 18 - 29 31 Minutes/Day

