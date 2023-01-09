Contests
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY

A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County...
A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit.

The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger exit on Donaldson Highway with some people in custody, according to dispatch, but few details were immediately available.

Police are expected to release more details later Monday, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

