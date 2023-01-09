Contests
Reports: Bills to pay Damar Hamlin in full despite injury status, honor him before kickoff

A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the...
A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.(Cara Owsley | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The Buffalo Bills plan to pay safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game at Paycor Stadium, his full salary despite his placement on the injured reserve list, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say that according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hamlin’s four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract allows the Bills to pay him at a lower rate should he be placed on injured reserve, though the team reached an agreement with the league and the NFL Player’s Association to pay Hamlin his regular amount for Week 18.

The league has laid out options for all 32 teams to pay tribute to Hamlin during their Week 18 matchups.

The teams are being encouraged to hold a pregame moment of support for Hamlin, first responders, and medical caregivers, which will happen prior to the national anthem, the NFL said in a press release.

All clubs, both home and away, may also outline the number three, Hamlin’s number, in each 30-yard line number on the field in Bills colors, the league said.

And during warmups, all players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts that read “Love for Damar 3.” Bills players have similar shirts but in the team’s royal blue.

Hats embroidered with a “3″ have been provided to Bills personnel to wear during warm ups and number three jersey patches were worn by Bills players during Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Hamlin made his first public statement since he was hospitalized on social media Saturday afternoon via Instagram.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” the post reads. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger.”

Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but he’s making continued progress, the team said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

The Bills said Hamlin is still breathing on his own, and his neurological function is “excellent.” Hamlin is speaking and had his breathing tube removed Friday, according to the Bills. He has also been able to communicate with teammates via FaceTime.

“GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers,” Hamlin wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

