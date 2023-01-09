Contests
She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar)
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar)((Photo: Kareem Elgazzar))
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado.

The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter.

The surprising, yet magical moment was posted on Rosado’s Instagram where tears of joy flooded her eyes as soon as she realized Johnson was proposing.

In December, Johnson left his decision to propose to his soon-to-be wife in the hands of the FIFA World Cup games.

“If Harry Kane makes this, I’m proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday...” Ochocinco tweeted.

Kane did not make the penalty kick against France.

“Let me try this again, if Messi makes this I’m proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday,” the NFL star tweeted eight days later.

Sure enough, Lionel Messi not only made the penalty kick, his team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Bengals’ wide receiver has been dating Rosado since 2020, and the pair had their first child together in January 2021, Serenity Paula Johnson.

Rosado is best known for her role in Netflix’s spin-off show “Selling Tampa,” a business-mixed-with-pleasure reality TV show featuring an all-female black-owned agency in Tampa, Florida. She is also the CEO of Allure Royalty Florida and Allure Royalty Miami.

As of now, it is unknown when the pair intends to get married.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

