Special Olympics athletes to compete in Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (WXIX) -Special Olympics athletes are competing in the Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes starting Monday for the two-day competition.

Some of the events include alpine skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

The final competition round will take place Tuesday morning.

“We’re so excited that Special Olympics is returning to Southeast Indiana for their 2023 Winter Games,” said Debbie Smith, Executive Director of the Dearborn County Convention, Visitor & Tourism Bureau, which helps market the area to visitors and large groups. “This is a terrific organization with such an empowering message and mission. Our community is so excited to welcome this group, and we hope that all of the Special Olympics athletes, organizers and volunteers have a great time at Perfect North.”

