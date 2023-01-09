Underage teens to be tried as adults in Covington murder case

COVINGTON (WXIX) - One of the victims died Monday after a double shooting in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury says 23-year-old Selvin Orlando Alvarado died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders will try the juvenile suspects as adults.

“I’m pretty certain these are the youngest juveniles I’ve ever had transferred on a murder charge,” Sanders said.

The shooting happened Friday night around 7:40 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets.

Sanders says it was a botched robbery attempt.

Bradbury says Alvarado and 23-year-old Hector Manuel Saur were shot and taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Saur was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, per Bradbury.

Sanders says the teens bought the gun they used off the street.

“It’s really scary,” he remarked, “because it just goes to show that obviously they don’t put a whole lot of value on human life.”

On Saturday, Bradbury stated two juvenile suspects had been arrested. Their names have not been released.

Bradbury says the suspects were initially facing one count of robbery and assault. Bradbury says that the assault charge will be changed to murder.

