Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Underage teens to be tried as adults in Covington murder case

Covington police at a double shooting Friday night. One of the victims has since died.
Covington police at a double shooting Friday night. One of the victims has since died.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON (WXIX) - One of the victims died Monday after a double shooting in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury says 23-year-old Selvin Orlando Alvarado died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders will try the juvenile suspects as adults.

“I’m pretty certain these are the youngest juveniles I’ve ever had transferred on a murder charge,” Sanders said.

The shooting happened Friday night around 7:40 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets.

Sanders says it was a botched robbery attempt.

Bradbury says Alvarado and 23-year-old Hector Manuel Saur were shot and taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Saur was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, per Bradbury.

Sanders says the teens bought the gun they used off the street.

“It’s really scary,” he remarked, “because it just goes to show that obviously they don’t put a whole lot of value on human life.”

On Saturday, Bradbury stated two juvenile suspects had been arrested. Their names have not been released.

Bradbury says the suspects were initially facing one count of robbery and assault. Bradbury says that the assault charge will be changed to murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned...
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Latest News

Marlon Styles Jr.
Middletown superintendent resigns after more than 5 years
Christopher James Hubbard, 38, was found not guilty of aggravated murder following a shooting...
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr.
$5M bond for Amelia murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop owner 17 times
Clermont County judge sets $5 million bond for murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop
Clermont County judge sets $5 million bond for murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop
Perfect North Slopes is hosting the Special Olympics this week.
Special Olympics athletes to compete in Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes