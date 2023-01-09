Victim dies after double shooting in Covington, 2 juveniles arrested

COVINGTON (WXIX) -One of the victims died Monday after a double shooting occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury says 23-year-old Selvin Orlando Alvarado died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened Friday night around 7:40 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets.

Bradbury says that two men were shot and taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hector Manuel Saur, 23, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, Bradbury said.

On Saturday, Bradbury stated that two juvenile suspects have been arrested, but their names have not been released.

Bradbury says the suspects were initially facing one count of robbery and assault. Bradbury says that the assault charge will be changed to murder.

