Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive.

The coroner says he is not able to release the victim’s name at this time but says the victim was a 52-year-old man from Frankfort.

Sutton says he is unable to release any details about what happened, but we’re told Georgetown Police is investigating.

This is a developing story.

