Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
Jake Ushery III
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the...
Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo:...
She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star

Latest News

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
President and CEO Sue Gove said in a prepared statement on Tuesday that the company is working...
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs as 3Q sales tank
Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man, was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House...
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk
Franklin car break-in suspect leads officers on off-road chase: Watch
Franklin car break-in suspect leads officers on off-road chase: Watch