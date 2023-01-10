Contests
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash

Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers.

It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said.

A single vehicle was involved.

The medical helicopter landed in the area but has not lifted off for the hospital with the 17-year-old patient, she said.

Multiple first responders are on the scene: Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown post and police and fire crews from Georgetown and Wilmington.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

