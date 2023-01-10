Contests
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township man is facing more than a dozen child pornography-related charges.

Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court documents.

Guilfoile is accused of having numerous videos, all of which are considered child pornography, the records show.

Investigators say all of the videos show infants or children between the ages of two and five being sexually assaulted by adults.

Court records show the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit, made up of Cincinnati police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigators, looked into the case back in May 2022.

Guilfoile is currently being held on a $350,000 bond, documents show.

