Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are among a group of athletes who are venturing into the world of. . . farming.

Front Office Sports says the Bengals duo is part of a group who are buying a 104-acre Iowa farm with the intention to then lease the land to farmers. The group of roughly 25 athletes will “seek a single-digit-percentage annual return on the total investment,” the story reads.

The athletes are buying the corn and soy-focused farm for around $5 million, according to Front Office Sports.

This won’t be the only farm Burrow, Hubbard and the athletes purchase.

The group is looking to buy another four farms within the next few years, the report goes on to say.

Both Burrow and Hubbard have a foundation that helps combat hunger.

