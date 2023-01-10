Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are among a group of athletes who are venturing into the world of. . . farming.

Front Office Sports says the Bengals duo is part of a group who are buying a 104-acre Iowa farm with the intention to then lease the land to farmers. The group of roughly 25 athletes will “seek a single-digit-percentage annual return on the total investment,” the story reads.

The athletes are buying the corn and soy-focused farm for around $5 million, according to Front Office Sports.

This won’t be the only farm Burrow, Hubbard and the athletes purchase.

The group is looking to buy another four farms within the next few years, the report goes on to say.

Both Burrow and Hubbard have a foundation that helps combat hunger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
Jake Ushery III
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the...
Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo:...
She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star

Latest News

New report on the cancellation of the Bengals and Bills game
New report on the cancellation of the Bengals and Bills game
Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for Bengals’ playoff opener
The Cincinnati Bengals defenses lead by cornerback Tre Flowers (33) celebrates an interception...
Highest price for Bengals, Ravens wild card tickets tops $16,000
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
ESPN report: Cincinnati, Buffalo canceled Monday night game NFL wanted to resume