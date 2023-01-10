Contests
College Hill homicide suspect wanted, considered ‘armed & dangerous’

Joshua Revels, 35, is wanted in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting that killed 32-year-old James Witherspoon in College Hill, police said.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a homicide suspect who is wanted for a deadly December shooting.

Joshua Revels, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

He is wanted in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting that killed 32-year-old James Witherspoon in College Hill, police said.

Revels is described as 5′7″, weighing around 160 pounds with a star tattoo on his neck, CPD explained.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information on Revels’ whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

