Fairfield residents frustrated with rash of wild coyote attacks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coyote attacks in Fairfield prompted City Council to invite a wildlife supervisor to a council meeting Monday night.

It was a packed house. Residents crammed into the council chambers to hear from the Brett Beatty, wildlife management supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resource.

“You want to provide them with some kind of negative stimulus and you want them to recognize it,” Beatty told the gathering.

Cathy Schaefer was in attendance Monday night. She’s among several Fairfield residents who recently have had to bury their pets due to run-ins with coyotes.

“I had to tell my son on his 13th birthday that his dog was dead,” she said.

Schaefer says the pup, Rocket, died after a coyote went in her fenced-in back yard, took Rocket across the street and killed him.

Mike Baynes, another resident, says he was horrified when he saw a coyote grab his dog by the neck.

“My dog screamed like—a sound like I’ve never heard,” Baynes recalled. “And he wasn’t right for three days after that. We couldn’t get him to do anything.”

Beatty emphasized it’s important to train coyotes that humans are something to be scared of. He said residents should keep their porch lights on, make sure to have an air horn and to accompany their pets when they let them out.

Mayor Mitch Rhodus says this isn’t a new issue. He offered he and his wife always carry a flashlight and an air horn when they go out.

“Maybe four or five nights ago,” he recalled, “I had my dog out. I picked him up, and the coyote was maybe 40ft. away from me.”

One resident voiced frustration.

“People are doing what they’re supposed to be doing in terms of their pets and their children, and they are fearful to let their children and pets out in their fenced yards,” the resident said. “That’s not an acceptable suburban living environment.”

Fairfield City Council members say they’re working to find a solution. They are currently researching and developing plans to help residents deal with the issue.

