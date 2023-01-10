FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Franklin police officers say a call about a man breaking into vehicles led to an off-road chase.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown got a look at the newly released dash camera footage that shows the wild ride officers had to go on.

Franklin car break-in suspect leads officers on off-road chase: Watch

The alleged driver, Rodney Marshall, was indicted on seven charges related to the incident.

