Franklin car break-in suspect leads officers on off-road chase: Watch
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Franklin police officers say a call about a man breaking into vehicles led to an off-road chase.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown got a look at the newly released dash camera footage that shows the wild ride officers had to go on.

The alleged driver, Rodney Marshall, was indicted on seven charges related to the incident.

