Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

The man reported when tried to run away, a suspect fired multiple shots and one of the rounds struck him in the arm, according to police.

