Man sentenced to 5 years in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison in Kenton County court Tuesday morning after he killed the passenger in a single-vehicle OVI crash.

On April 18, 2021, Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit with his girlfriend Jordan Miller, 23.

Police say Ferguson lost control of the vehicle, drove off the highway and then hit a tree. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter in November 2022.

According to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders, Ferguson blew a 0.04 after the crash, which is only half the legal BAC limit in Kentucky, but he also had smoked marijuana beforehand.

“Given the combination of both marijuana and alcohol, he was definitely under the influence at the time of the crash,” Sanders told FOX19 in November.

Almost two years later, Ferguson was sentenced by a Kenton County judge on Tuesday.

