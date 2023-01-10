Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Middletown superintendent resigns after more than 5 years

Marlon Styles started in July 2017 as the district’s first Black superintendent.
Marlon Styles Jr.
Marlon Styles Jr.(Middletown City Schools District)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City School District Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., announced his resignation Monday night.

Styles’ last day will be Feb. 28. He will then take on a new role as a Partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of the Middie family. I have poured my heart and soul into serving the students, staff, and community. We can all stand proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Continue to rise up and be the reason #MiddieRising,” Styles said.

He started at MCSD in July 2017 as the first full-time Black superintendent.

“The Board of Education is deeply appreciative of the transformational work Marlon guided during his tenure as MCSD superintendent. In five years the district has evolved. What our students learn, how they are taught, and the climate of our schools has shifted dramatically under his leadership,” Chris Urso, board president, said.

Styles during his tenure initiated workforce training programs programs so students can transfer more easily into their careers

In 2019, MCSD earned the ISTE Distinguished District Award, for ensuring equitable, accessible, and appropriate technology use to enhance student learning. Now each student has access to their own school-appropriate device where they can continue learning at home.

More recently, the district undertook a $10 million expansion project at Rosa Parks Elementary to address overcrowding.

In Spring 2022 MCSD hosted the League of Innovative Schools convening.

The district launched the Early College Academy in partnership with Miami University’s Middletown Regional Campus last fall.

“We have been mindful that Marlon’s talent has been noticed by many outside Middletown and the BOE has prepared for this day. We are both confident and excited about the future of MCSD,” Urso said.

An update is expected at the board’s next meeting on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned...
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Latest News

Christopher James Hubbard, 38, was found not guilty of aggravated murder following a shooting...
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr.
$5M bond for Amelia murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop owner 17 times
Clermont County judge sets $5 million bond for murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop
Clermont County judge sets $5 million bond for murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop
Perfect North Slopes is hosting the Special Olympics this week.
Special Olympics athletes to compete in Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes