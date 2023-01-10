Sleeping resident shot overnight by someone firing into Cincinnati apartments, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone fired into an Mt. Auburn apartment building and shot a 35-year-old man as he slept overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 2400 block of Paris Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police say.

One of the rounds struck the victim in his left buttock, they confirmed.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.