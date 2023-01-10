Contests
Staying Dry Tuesday & Wednesday

Rain chances return late Wednesday night, heavy rain Thursday.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warmer than normal. Look for a daytime high of 49 degrees.

Showers will return Wednesday afternoon and evening then most of Thursday looks wet with the chance of a few strong thunderstorms during morning.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather Friday with the chance of some snow or a mix Friday for the morning commute.

Both Thursday morning and Friday morning could be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS because of the impact on morning traffic. We will watch the next few model runs and let you know but be aware both Thursday and Friday could be a slow go.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day

Staying Dry Tuesday & Wednesday
A Very Light Mix Around Dawn in a Few Spots