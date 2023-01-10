Staying Dry Tuesday & Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warmer than normal. Look for a daytime high of 49 degrees.

Showers will return Wednesday afternoon and evening then most of Thursday looks wet with the chance of a few strong thunderstorms during morning.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather Friday with the chance of some snow or a mix Friday for the morning commute.

Both Thursday morning and Friday morning could be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS because of the impact on morning traffic. We will watch the next few model runs and let you know but be aware both Thursday and Friday could be a slow go.

