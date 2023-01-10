Contests
‘Thousands’ of complaints forwarded to Southwest, feds say

Southwest customers wait in line in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Federal officials said they are acting on “thousands” of complaints related to Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown, including complaints the airline isn’t making good on its pledge to issue refunds.

The Department of Transportation has sent every complaint directly to Southwest, and the agency is giving the airline 60 days to respond.

Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31.

The airline has to honor passenger refund requests within seven business days if the traveler paid by card and 20 days if they paid by cash or check for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

