Thunderstorms, wintry mix, snow expected Thursday through Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday and Friday as the Tri-State is expected to get thunderstorms, a wintry mix and snow.

Rain first begins Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue through Thursday, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Thunderstorms will also be possible Thursday.

Much of the Tri-State is expected to get rain at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. (WXIX)

Winds will be quite high with gusts over 30mph.

Thursday night wind gusts. (WXIX)

Heavy rain will be possible at times with rain changing to a wintry mix and snow early Friday. Rainfall totals could be an inch or more. Snow is not expected to accumulate very much (less than half an inch) but it will make roads wet and slick in spots.

Temperatures will drop significantly from the 50s Thursday down into the 30s on Friday.

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

