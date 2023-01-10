Contests
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio(CNN News Source)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed that order on Sunday as he began his second term.

He cited concerns that personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government.

The order prohibits state agencies, boards and commissions from using social media platforms whose owners are in China.

At least 16 other governors, mostly Republicans, have similarly prohibited TikTok on government devices in their states.

And Congress recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices.

