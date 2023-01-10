T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for Bengals’ playoff opener

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for Cincinnati’s opening playoff game this Sunday.

Before the No. 3 seed Bengals kick-off against the No. 6 seed Baltimore Ravens, Houshmandzadeh will fire up Paycor Stadium with the iconic “Who Dey” chant.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh is this week's Ruler of The Jungle!



This Bengals legend holds the record for most receptions in a single season.



Reply WHO DEY to welcome him back ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G4Yk64J2Kq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 10, 2023

Houshmandzadeh spent eight seasons with the Bengals, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

The Bengals and Ravens will be under the primetime lights on Sunday.

The wild card game begins at 8:15 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will have a pair of Bengals playoff specials leading up to the game: Friday starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 7 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.