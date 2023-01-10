Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for Bengals’ playoff opener

Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)(David Kohl | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for Cincinnati’s opening playoff game this Sunday.

Before the No. 3 seed Bengals kick-off against the No. 6 seed Baltimore Ravens, Houshmandzadeh will fire up Paycor Stadium with the iconic “Who Dey” chant.

Houshmandzadeh spent eight seasons with the Bengals, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

The Bengals and Ravens will be under the primetime lights on Sunday.

The wild card game begins at 8:15 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will have a pair of Bengals playoff specials leading up to the game: Friday starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 7 a.m.

Looking to go to the game? Here's a glance at ticket prices

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
Jake Ushery III
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the...
Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo:...
She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals defenses lead by cornerback Tre Flowers (33) celebrates an interception...
Highest price for Bengals, Ravens wild card tickets tops $16,000
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
ESPN report: Cincinnati, Buffalo canceled Monday night game NFL wanted to resume
Special Olympics athletes to compete in Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes
Special Olympics athletes to compete in Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes
taylor
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the media