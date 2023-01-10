T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for Bengals’ playoff opener
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for Cincinnati’s opening playoff game this Sunday.
Before the No. 3 seed Bengals kick-off against the No. 6 seed Baltimore Ravens, Houshmandzadeh will fire up Paycor Stadium with the iconic “Who Dey” chant.
Houshmandzadeh spent eight seasons with the Bengals, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2007.
The Bengals and Ravens will be under the primetime lights on Sunday.
The wild card game begins at 8:15 p.m.
FOX19 NOW will have a pair of Bengals playoff specials leading up to the game: Friday starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 7 a.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.