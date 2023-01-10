Traffic Alert: Crashes snarl morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three major crashes are snarling the morning commute Tuesday.

Southbound Interstate 75 is a parking lot near the Western Hills Viaduct approaching downtown Cincinnati due to at least two crashes since 6:30 a.m.

Eastbound Interstate I- 275 also is seeing delays due to a crash with a reported ejection that shut down the ramp from the highway onto northbound I-75 in Sharonville. The right two lanes past of eastbound I-275 are now shut down as well past I-75. An ambulance was sent to the scene for at least one patient, dispatchers confirm.

Southbound Interstate 75 near Allen Road in West Chester Township is backed up due to a third crash. This is backing traffic up all through the area at a peak travel time.

