Traffic Alert: Crashes snarl morning commute

At least three crashes are causing lengthy delays along and near the I-75 corridor Tuesday...
At least three crashes are causing lengthy delays along and near the I-75 corridor Tuesday morning, from the northern Cincinnati suburbs to I-275 to the Western Hills Viaduct near Downtown.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three major crashes are snarling the morning commute Tuesday.

  • Southbound Interstate 75 is a parking lot near the Western Hills Viaduct approaching downtown Cincinnati due to at least two crashes since 6:30 a.m.
  • Eastbound Interstate I- 275 also is seeing delays due to a crash with a reported ejection that shut down the ramp from the highway onto northbound I-75 in Sharonville. The right two lanes past of eastbound I-275 are now shut down as well past I-75. An ambulance was sent to the scene for at least one patient, dispatchers confirm.
  • Southbound Interstate 75 near Allen Road in West Chester Township is backed up due to a third crash. This is backing traffic up all through the area at a peak travel time.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live until noon with all the latest delays.

