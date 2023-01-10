‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati filed a complaint against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC on Tuesday morning after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the $1 million lawsuit was filed against the 1,000-unit complex after tenants were deserted by management, and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”

From November into Christmas, some residents did not have heat or water, even during the city’s coldest temperatures of the year, the mayor said. Burst pipes, blocked sewer lines and hazardous wires were also a few of the major issues tenants had to deal with even after telling management.

“While our city has made every effort to work with property owners, management and tenants, it has become necessary to begin legal action immediately,” Pureval explained. “To demand assurances that these conditions will improve and that Williamsburg apartments become a safe environment for all.”

City inspectors found numerous health code violations and residents were later forced to evacuate, City Manager Cheryl Long said.

According to the mayor, this was an ongoing violation, however, there seem to be similar issues with outside housing investors who lack a commitment to Cincinnati.

“But this is also an unacceptable pattern throughout Cincinnati. Institutional investors - many times from outside of the city - buy properties, buy homes only to neglect and prey on the most vulnerable in our city. Cincinnati is fighting back,” Pureval said.

In response to outside investors and the Williamsburg apartment complex, Cincinnati has put together a Code Enforcement Task Force that will hold management and landlords accountable. In addition to assembling the new task force, the city expanded emergency rental relief for tenants facing eviction.

“As far as out-of-town landlords, I think as the mayor stated, you have to have a presence and you have to have a footprint in our community and care about our community and want our residents to look and feel a certain way if you want to do business here,” Long said. “If you want to be a good landlord, we welcome you. If not, then this is exactly what the other end of the situation will be.”

If Williamsburg apartments do not follow a Judge’s demands in court, then those involved could face jail time.

As of now, a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge has not been assigned to the city’s lawsuit.

For those who are experiencing “unacceptable” living conditions, reach out to the city manager’s office or call 311.

