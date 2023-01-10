Western Brown High School student dies after suffering cardiac arrest activity, school says

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WXIX) - The Western Brown High School community is in mourning after a student passed away Monday.

Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, died after experiencing cardiac arrest activity, according to a statement from Superintendent Raegan White.

Jacobs suffered the cardiac arrest activity while at school and had to be taken to Children’s Hospital, White explained.

The school was later notified that he had passed away, the superintendent added.

Jacobs was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School community and one of the school’s “biggest fans,” White stated.

He said his passing will be felt across their school family.

Please keep his family and our school family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to get through this very difficult time.

Additional counselors will be available for students and staff.

