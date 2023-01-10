Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Wet weather with thunderstorms and snow possible

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 35.

A pattern of wet weather will arrive tomorrow afternoon and continue through much of the week. Rain will be possible beginning after the noon hour and be scattered through the rest of the day. Showers will continue Thursday with the chance for thunderstorms too. Winds will be quite high with gusts over 30mph. Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Heavy rain will be possible at times with rain changing to a wintry mix and snow Friday morning. That snow is not expected to accumulate very much but it will make roads wet and slick in spots. Temperatures will drop significantly from Thursday into Friday. We go from 50s on Thursday to 30s Friday.

The weekend will be dry with rain back on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
Jake Ushery III
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the...
Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo:...
She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star

Latest News

Heavy rain and light snow possible
Wet weather on the way
Staying Dry Tuesday & Wednesday
Rain chances return late Wednesday night, heavy rain Thursday.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Staying Dry Tuesday & Wednesday