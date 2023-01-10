Wet weather with thunderstorms and snow possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 35.

A pattern of wet weather will arrive tomorrow afternoon and continue through much of the week. Rain will be possible beginning after the noon hour and be scattered through the rest of the day. Showers will continue Thursday with the chance for thunderstorms too. Winds will be quite high with gusts over 30mph. Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Heavy rain will be possible at times with rain changing to a wintry mix and snow Friday morning. That snow is not expected to accumulate very much but it will make roads wet and slick in spots. Temperatures will drop significantly from Thursday into Friday. We go from 50s on Thursday to 30s Friday.

The weekend will be dry with rain back on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.