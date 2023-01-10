Where to find Bengals, Ravens tickets for AFC Wild Card playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) are headed to the playoffs after they defeated the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) 27-16 at Paycor Stadium during NFL Week 18.

Cincinnati will have an at-home advantage against the Ravens, once again, for the AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 15 at Paycor Stadium. This will be the third time the two teams play against one another this season.

Had the Ravens won Sunday’s game, a coin flip would have determined where the game would be played - Baltimore or Cincinnati.

Bengals fans are excited to cheer on their team, and may even have a chance to go to the game in-person. But tickets are not cheap, and can be difficult to find.

Tickets range anywhere from $166 to almost $20,000 for just one ticket.

For fans that are that are looking more on the cheaper side, the 300 sections will be the best place to look.

The 200 sections have a wide range of prices, depending on where fans sit. Prices vary between $250 to $3,000.

If fans are lucky, they will find that some of the 100 section tickets are cheaper than the 200′s, selling as low as $247.

Prior to accessing the ticket portal, StubHub warns customers how quickly tickets are selling.

The cheapest ticket a fan will be able to buy is in Section 334, Row 11 for $198 per ticket.

But for just $250 more, Bengals fans can sit on the visitors side at the 50-yard line for $465.

Compared to Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster and Seat Geek, StubHub’s ticket prices seem to be more consistent.

A few deals that are considered “great” by Seat Geek:

Two tickets available for $162 each in Section 335, Row 31 where you can see the whole field from a corner in Paycor Stadium on the visitors’ side.

Two tickets for $174 each in Section 337, Row 27 at the 30-yard line on the visitors’ side.

Three tickets available for $178 each in Section 304, Row 28 at the top corner on the Bengals’ side.

The most expensive ticket on Seat Geek right now is $16,235. Two to four tickets are available in Section 141, Row 26 at the 40-yard line on the visitors’ side. However, fans can find better for $929.

Based on past events, Ticketmaster can be tricky to deal with and sometimes controversial for allowing people to resell tickets for thousands and thousands of dollars.

Unfortunately, the resell prices are not much better than the infamous Taylor Swift concert ticket fiasco.

MORE: “Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco” | “Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster”

“Lowest price” tickets range from $200 to $778 and will land you a seat in the 200 or 300 sections.

“Best seat” tickets can range anywhere from $600 to almost $3,000.

The Cincinnati Bengals defenses lead by cornerback Tre Flowers (33) celebrates an interception against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean | AP)

Bengals at No. 3 seed

After an emotionally heavy week, the Bengals were able to clinch the No. 3 seed, trailing behind the Buffalo Bills (13-3) who are No. 2 after defeating the New England Patriots (8-9) 35-23 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) are ranked No. 1 seed after winning Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-11) 31-13 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs will not have to play in the first round of playoffs.

