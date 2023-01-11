Bengals lose another o-lineman to injury ahead of Ravens game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will be without an important piece of the offensive line when they begin their playoff run against the Baltimore Ravens.

Guard Alex Cappa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild card game, head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday.

The first-year Bengals went down in the Week 18 game against the Ravens with what the CBS broadcasters described as a left ankle injury.

He never returned to the game and was spotted in the locker room postgame on a scooter, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cappa’s injury is just the latest blow to the Bengals’ offensive line which was a point of emphasis in the off-season.

Another first-year Bengal, right tackle La’el Collins, tore his ACL against the New England Patriots.

While Collins will not return this season, it remains unclear how long Cappa’s injury will keep him sidelined.

The Bengals will turn to Max Scharping, a fourth-year player who has started 33 games in the NFL. The Bengals picked him up on waivers from the Texans before the season.

Scharping is a proven veteran and a big body at 6′6″ and 327 lbs. Teams were leery of claiming him due to his contract; he is due to make $2.5 million this year.

Zac says Tee Higgins was out sick today.



Alex Cappa is OUT. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 11, 2023

