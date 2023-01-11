Bengals opponents for 2023-24 season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals released who they will be playing for the 2023-24 season Wednesday morning.

The team will play a total of 17 regular season games and 3 preseason games - one of those games being against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium.

There will be nine home games and eight away games.

The Bengals will play a total of 17 games and 3 preseason games during the 2023-24 season. (WXIX)

Dates and times have not yet been released.

