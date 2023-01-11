Contests
Bengals opponents for 2023-24 season

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) celebrates his touchdown with guard Alex Cappa...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) celebrates his touchdown with guard Alex Cappa (65) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals released who they will be playing for the 2023-24 season Wednesday morning.

The team will play a total of 17 regular season games and 3 preseason games - one of those games being against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium.

There will be nine home games and eight away games.

The Bengals will play a total of 17 games and 3 preseason games during the 2023-24 season.(WXIX)

Dates and times have not yet been released.

