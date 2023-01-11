Caught on Cam: Tri-State couple defends their home, wrestles down burglars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family rushed to detain two strangers Monday night after getting home to find the suspects inside their home. A fight ensued.

William Rhoden, 30, and Nikki Dyson, 30, allegedly broke into the home of Mike and Heather Krismer.

The Krismers say they defended their home, and the whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

The footage shows a suspect smash through the back door of the Krismer’s Northgate house. Moments later, the Krismers pull into the driveway like normal, except Mike saw two heads moving through the window.

“I wasn’t thinking,” Mike said Tuesday. “I guess I kind of just went in and then saw them, and something kind of switched on in me.”

The Krismers rushed inside and wrestled with the two alleged burglars.

While the Krismers were trying to hold the two suspects down, their friend called police. The couple didn’t escape unscathed. At a point, they say one of the suspects picked up a rock or a brick from outside and hit Mike in the back of the head.

“I got a couple staples in my head,” Mike said. “Luckily, Heather didn’t have too much. She’s a little sore from taking down the girl.”

“I’ve got a busted up lip,” Heather said.

“And a busted up foot,” Mike added.

Rhoden and Dyson are at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

The Kismers say they hope never to find themselves in this situation again.

Mike says he knew he had to protect his home.

“We spent 18 months renovating the old family home here. So we’ve got a lot vested into it, and to see somebody going in there and thinking it’s theirs and they can take whatever they want from us, it just kind of makes you think differently and want to defend your house.”

Rhoden and Dyson are set to appear in court on Jan. 19.

