Cincinnati Bomb Squad at scene in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at a scene in Sayler Park on a report of a possible explosive device.

The Cincinnati Bomb Squad is also at the scene in the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue.

It isn’t clear whether the supposed device, if it exists, is out in the open or inside a building.

The bomb squad—technically the Cincinnati Fire Department Hazardous Device Unit—arrived around 5 p.m.

Cincinnati police are at the scene with what appear to be riot shields. The officers are not in formation and appear to be standing in wait.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

