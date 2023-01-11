Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation

Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents.

Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records.

That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, the documents show. Ohad also has to pay fines and will spend 10 months on probation, the records indicate.

Documents show Ohad runs H&E Enterprise in Cincinnati.

Investigators say the properties he owns are in poor condition with issues like missing smoke detectors, insect infestations, broken windows and defective plumbing.

Court records show some of his properties have been condemned.

What led to the specific charge he was sentenced for is an accusation that Ohad did not give tenants heat at a property in West Price Hill in January 2022.

City Manager Sheryl Long says, “These are people’s homes. Anyone doing business in Cincinnati who doesn’t take those responsibilities seriously will be held accountable.”

News of Ohad’s sentencing comes just a day after the City of Cincinnati filed a $1 million lawsuit against the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments of Cincinnati.

That lawsuit accuses the owners of not taking care of water damage and mold, blocked sewer lines, and hazardous wiring.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer for working bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief

Latest News

A program has Tri-State students growing crops.
Tri-State program teaching students how to grow crops
Cincinnati police and fire at a scene in Sayler Park.
Cincinnati Bomb Squad at scene in Sayler Park
Angela Davis and Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman are keynote speakers for the Cincinnati's 3rd Annual...
Cincinnati’s 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing encourages action
Several flights were delayed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after the...
Impact of FAA system outage could last days, travel expert warns