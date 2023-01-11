Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents.

Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records.

That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, the documents show. Ohad also has to pay fines and will spend 10 months on probation, the records indicate.

Documents show Ohad runs H&E Enterprise in Cincinnati.

Investigators say the properties he owns are in poor condition with issues like missing smoke detectors, insect infestations, broken windows and defective plumbing.

Court records show some of his properties have been condemned.

What led to the specific charge he was sentenced for is an accusation that Ohad did not give tenants heat at a property in West Price Hill in January 2022.

City Manager Sheryl Long says, “These are people’s homes. Anyone doing business in Cincinnati who doesn’t take those responsibilities seriously will be held accountable.”

News of Ohad’s sentencing comes just a day after the City of Cincinnati filed a $1 million lawsuit against the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments of Cincinnati.

That lawsuit accuses the owners of not taking care of water damage and mold, blocked sewer lines, and hazardous wiring.

