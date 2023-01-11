Cincinnati’s 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing encourages action

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2021, Cincinnati’s third annual National Day of Racial Healing will be a hybrid event of in-person and virtual presentations this month.

Hosted by Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s racial equity coalition, All-In Cincinnati, and UC’s Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, the event takes place Jan. 17 at various locations.

According to All-In Cincinnati, this year’s theme, From Ally to Action, is about moving from being educated to encouraging people to act.

The virtual keynote speaker is prison reform advocate, feminist scholar and Black Power movement vanguard, Angela Davis.

Davis’ panel discussion will explore America’s race and injustice problems while offering solutions to what can be done to improve rights for everyone.

The in-person keynote address speaker is researcher and activist, Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, who will talk about how her work lies at the center of social justice and qualitative analysis.

Other virtual panels will cover financial empowerment, maternal health disparities, and championing equity.

The day’s celebration also includes live music from Aprina Johnson and WOSL’s (100.3 FM Old School) DJ Vader, as well as yoga meditation.

All sessions for the one-day event are free to the public. To register or for more information, visit www.racialhealingcincinnati.com.

