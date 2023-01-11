Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital

Damar Hamlin tweets picture from hospital bed
Damar Hamlin tweets picture from hospital bed(Damar Hamlin Twitter)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is finally out of the hospital and able to go home.

The 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from the Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the team announced on Twitter.

The amazing news comes just two days after he was finally able to leave the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following an eight-day stay.

Hamlin has spent more than a week in hospitals.

He was rushed to UCMC on Jan. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals.

Players on the field, thousands of fans at Paycor Stadium and millions across the country watched in shock at what they were seeing.

Hamlin lay on the field as medical personnel rushed to his side to resuscitate the 25-year-old.

The highly anticipated game that had so many playoff implications was pushed to the side.

It was quickly evident that this was no ordinary injury and team physicians recognized that, Dr. Timothy Pritts at UC Health would later explain.

The faces of the Bills players and the emotions on the Paycor field were clear indicators of the magnitude of the situation.

Often described as gridiron gladiators, the players were visibly shaken.

They had just seen their friend, teammate and peer go through one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Hamlin finally awoke overnight Wednesday and the next day is when doctors gave an update on what he had gone through.

The outpour of support for the young player was remarkable.

Cincinnati fans, Buffalo fans and people across the country flooded a GoFundMe the 25-year-old had previously started for a children’s toy drive.

Players and teams across the league showed full support for Hamlin in Week 18.

Now, more than a week after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin is going home.

Damar Hamlin Stories
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?
Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says
Burrow: ‘Nobody’ wanted to play after Damar Hamlin collapsed

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) celebrates his touchdown with guard Alex Cappa...
Bengals opponents for 2023-24 season
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL...
Bengals safety Jessie Bates: ‘It’s easy to play hard for Coach Taylor’