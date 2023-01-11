Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is finally out of the hospital and able to go home.

The 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from the Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the team announced on Twitter.

The amazing news comes just two days after he was finally able to leave the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following an eight-day stay.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Hamlin has spent more than a week in hospitals.

He was rushed to UCMC on Jan. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals.

Players on the field, thousands of fans at Paycor Stadium and millions across the country watched in shock at what they were seeing.

Hamlin lay on the field as medical personnel rushed to his side to resuscitate the 25-year-old.

The highly anticipated game that had so many playoff implications was pushed to the side.

It was quickly evident that this was no ordinary injury and team physicians recognized that, Dr. Timothy Pritts at UC Health would later explain.

The faces of the Bills players and the emotions on the Paycor field were clear indicators of the magnitude of the situation.

Often described as gridiron gladiators, the players were visibly shaken.

They had just seen their friend, teammate and peer go through one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Hamlin finally awoke overnight Wednesday and the next day is when doctors gave an update on what he had gone through.

The outpour of support for the young player was remarkable.

Cincinnati fans, Buffalo fans and people across the country flooded a GoFundMe the 25-year-old had previously started for a children’s toy drive.

Players and teams across the league showed full support for Hamlin in Week 18.

Now, more than a week after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin is going home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.