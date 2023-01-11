‘Drop your Drawers’ campaign collects thousands of socks and underwear

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kids in Campbell County will not have to worry about forgetting or simply not having certain articles of clothing this school year thanks to a donation drive hosted by the Campbell County Library.

Socks and underwear along with other garments are something many of us take for granted. But some kids here in the Tri-State go without these necessities for various reasons.

“Sometimes kids will leave thinking they’re fine or parents are at work in the morning so they aren’t there to get their kids ready,” explains Danielle Carr with Bellevue Schools.

And that’s where the “drop your drawers” campaign comes in to help.

“We think it’s basic items, underwear and socks that everybody might have,” adds Lynlee Crowder with Reiley and Grants Lick Elementary Schools, “A lot of times we see families that don’t have basic necessities. And it’s just so nice to have these items at school therefore the kids don’t have to rely on their parents to get the items back.”

The Campbell County Library started hosting the “drop your drawers” event back in 2015. They collect underwear and socks mostly but also other clothing items.

“Every year we’ve exceeded our goal,” explains Library Director JC Morgan. “The people of Campbell County have been so generous and we have organizations too that give us sometimes large donations.”

This year, the goal was 7,000 items and they ended up collecting more than 9,000.

The donations will be part of the Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies for these items.

More than 15 schools in Campbell County will benefit from these donations.

