Elsmere police vigilant about sex offenders who fail to report residences

ELSMERE, Ky (WXIX) - The Elsmere Police Department has partnered with Kentucky’s Department of Probation and Parole to make sure sex offenders register their addresses with law enforcement, according to Elsmere police chief Joe Maier.

“We are partnering with District 7 Probation & Parole to make sure sex offenders are complying with the law,” Maier said.

Kentucky state law requires that offenders convicted of certain sex crimes must report their primary residence, which is posted to a website maintained by the police.

According to Maier, not every offender complies with state law and reports their address.

“We felt that was important to the safety of our residents and our community to team up with Probation and Parole to make sure sex offenders are abiding by the law and properly registering so we know where they are,” Maier said. “And we will continue to remain vigilant. Failing to register is a serious crime, and we won’t tolerate it in Elsmere.”

Currently, there are 14 registered offenders listed with an Elsmere residence.

Elsmere Police detectives Eric Higgins and Jeff Young have requested warrants and seek the whereabouts of the following offenders:

Lawrence Gould, due to a conviction of solicitation of third-degree rape in Boone County. According to police, Gould registered at a Park Avenue address but is not living there.

Thomas Poe was convicted in another state and is considered non-compliant with state law because he is not living at the Heartland Pointe address he reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.