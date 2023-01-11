Contests
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fan holding a sign saying “please go to texas” at Tuesday night’s UK game against South Carolina was escorted out of Rupp Arena.

WKYT Anchor Samantha Valentino videoed the incident:

WKYT Anchor Samantha Valentino videoed the incident.

According to UK Athletics, nearby fans complained the sign was blocking their vision of the court. They say Rupp Arena policies prohibit signs that “cause any disturbance with other fans.

They say an event staffer asked the fan to give him the sign, but the fan declined and chose to leave the arena rather than give up the sign.

Some Cats fans applauded the individual, others shook their head in shame.

There have been rumors that Coach John Calipari is being considered for the open job at Texas. He denied those rumors Monday, saying he loves where he is.

