Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

George Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign, GOP leaders in New York say

Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.
Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.(Source: CNN)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

“His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives,” Joseph Cairo Jr., chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, said at a news conference. “He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

Santos, swarmed by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, flatly rejected the call for him to resign, saying, “I will not.”

Cairo and other Republicans said Santos deceived voters and the Nassau County GOP, and they were particularly incensed by his lies about having Jewish ancestry.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, another Republican newly elected to represent Long Island, spoke at the news conference via video from Washington and joined Cairo’s call for his colleague’s resignation.

The local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. He was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.

His campaign finances are questioned. (Source: CNN/SPECTRUM NEWS NY1/POOL/AP IMAGES/FOX NEWS/THE NEW YORK TIMES/WCBS/INSTAGRAM/SANTOS4_CONGRESS/GETTY IMAGES/)

The move comes a day after two Democrats from New York asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, in a letter to the committee, said Santos also failed to file “timely, accurate and complete” financial disclosure reports and the reports he did file are “sparse and perplexing.”

Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center lodged a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and urged regulators to investigate Santos. The “mountain of lies” Santos propagated during the campaign about his life story and qualifications, the center said, should prompt the commission to “thoroughly investigate what appear to be equally brazen lies about how his campaign raised and spent money.”

Initially, the victory by Santos, an openly gay Republican who flipped a Long Island House seat held by Democrats for a decade, was seen as one of his party’s bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming midterm election. But as reports began to emerge that Santos had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, he turned into a distraction and an embarrassment to the party as it took control of the House.

During his campaign, he referred to himself as “a proud American Jew.” But he later backtracked on that claim, saying his mother’s family had “a Jewish background,” and he told the New York Post in an interview, “I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, losing to Tom Suozzi, a Democrat. He ran again in 2022, facing Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small slice of Queens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
Ohio has fired the company it hired to overhaul its state unemployment system after two of the...
Ohio fires company overhauling state unemployment system