Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains images that some may find disturbing.

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials get ready to haul away the orca that died on Wednesday in Flagler County. (Source: WESH/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

Latest News

A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
Local Republican leaders are calling on Rep. George Santos to resign.
Nassau County, NY, GOP officials call on George Santos to resign
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore
FAA: Flight operations resuming
FAA: Flight operations resuming