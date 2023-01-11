Contests
Here’s latest cancellations at CVG, what to do if you are flying Wednesday

FAA grounds all flights from taking off until 9 a.m.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flights nationwide are impacted right now due to a Federal Aviation Administration system error.

All flights departing flights have resumed after the FAA grounded them until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The FAA scrambled to restore its computer system after an outage earlier this morning impacted flights across the National Airspace System.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport said in a tweet flights are taking off again but airline passengers should expect delays and issues.

The White House said in a tweet there is “no evidence of a cyber attack,” and President Joe Biden has been briefed on the grounded flights.

About 50 flights were scheduled to leave by or around 9 a.m. Wednesday out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to its website.

Several are now delayed and a few are showing up as canceled.

Check your flight status here.

If you are flying, be sure to download your boarding pass for the fastest, most updated information on your flight, says Mindy Kershner, airport spokeswoman.

CVG posted an”alert” to its website for travelers:

“CVG is aware of potential delays this morning due to FAA system issues. This is impacting all passengers. We urge you to check with your carrier regarding flight status.”

