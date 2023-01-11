Here’s latest cancellations at CVG, what to do if you are flying Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flights nationwide are impacted right now due to a Federal Aviation Administration system error.

All flights departing flights have resumed after the FAA grounded them until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The FAA scrambled to restore its computer system after an outage earlier this morning impacted flights across the National Airspace System.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport said in a tweet flights are taking off again but airline passengers should expect delays and issues.

The White House said in a tweet there is “no evidence of a cyber attack,” and President Joe Biden has been briefed on the grounded flights.

FAA ground stop has been lifted. Please note, there will be ripple effects across the country. Please continue to check with airline for flight updates. https://t.co/WXRfdigMSb — CVG Airport (@CVGairport) January 11, 2023

FAA orders all U.S. Flights to delay departures until 9 this morning due to an FAA computer outage. The scene here at CVG @fox19 pic.twitter.com/wP3OK7gxVm — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) January 11, 2023

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

About 50 flights were scheduled to leave by or around 9 a.m. Wednesday out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to its website.

Several are now delayed and a few are showing up as canceled.

Check your flight status here.

If you are flying, be sure to download your boarding pass for the fastest, most updated information on your flight, says Mindy Kershner, airport spokeswoman.

CVG posted an”alert” to its website for travelers:

“CVG is aware of potential delays this morning due to FAA system issues. This is impacting all passengers. We urge you to check with your carrier regarding flight status.”

We are aware of ongoing flight impacts as a result of the FAA system outage. This is affecting all passenger and cargo flights. We urge you to check with your carrier regarding flight status and appreciate your patience. https://t.co/H4n4A8MsqJ — CVG Airport (@CVGairport) January 11, 2023

U.S. Secretary of Transportation tweets about FAA computer outage impacting flights across America: https://t.co/WUUzdatOTj — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 11, 2023

FAA outage reported and grounding flights across the U.S.

