Impact of FAA system outage could last days, travel expert warns

Several flights were delayed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after the...
Several flights were delayed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration experienced a computer outage Wednesday morning.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The impact of the Federal Aviation Administration’s grounding of flights nationwide early Wednesday could impact travel for days to come, a travel expert warns.

On Wednesday, a computer system called the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) went down and resulted in thousands of canceled or delayed flights.

“From what we understand, that technology, the messaging system that did break down is very old and hasn’t been updated for a long time,” said travel expert Pamela Kwaitkowski. “This is shedding some light on some areas of improvement that need to happen in the industry.”

Among those impacted here in the Tri-State is Michelle Baird.

She was scheduled to fly from CVG to Texas on Wednesday when the announcement came that all flights were being grounded.

“I was shocked when I got up this morning and saw the news and was like, ‘oh, there are going to be some delays,’ so, I kind of expected it,” explained Baird.

She still hopes to be able to get to Texas in time for her work seminar on Thursday.

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

Data from Fight Tracker Flight Aware shows that as of 2 p.m. ET at CVG there were 14 cancellations and 81 delays over the past 24 hours.

It is unclear how many of those flights were directly impacted by the outage.

Kwaitkowski said Wednesday’s events are just the latest to put air travel in a bind.

“Well, normal is a really interesting statement because we haven’t seen normal in the travel business for a long time,” explained Kwaitkowski. “It started with COVID and it seems to be snowballing. So, I think that it’s going to take a couple of days to recoup from today’s events for sure. Those are a lot of flights and a lot of people that need to be moved.”

The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, according to the Associated Press. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

