‘It hurts my heart:’ Boys caught on video shooting at Northbrook woman’s cats

The woman filed a report with Colerain Township police.
(Photo courtesy: Dearborn Police Dept.)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman’s surveillance video appears to show two young boys take pleasure in shooting at her cats, named George and Goetta, using pellet guns.

“It hurts my heart that kids can be so cruel,” said Lori Fry, of Northbrook. “I was sick to my stomach.”

It happened on Sunday while Fry was home with her family. She says her doorbell camera caught the boys chasing and shooting the cats on her property in her side yard.

Fry describes the boys as being around 12 years old.

“They had dumped their bikes,” Fry explained. “They saw the cats and decided, ‘Hey, here’s something we can shoot at.’”

A neighbor says they were using Gel Blaster guns, whose beads can leave welts. The so-called “splatter guns” were the subject of bans in municipalities across the country, including one in the Tri-State, following their use in a viral Tiktok challenge.

[Mason schools warn against new social media challenge, says students will face consequences]

Fry’s video footage shows the pellets ricochet off her blue truck. At one point, the boy split up, go around the truck and trap one of the cats in their crosshairs.

The boys appear to be laughing while opening fire at the cats. Luckily, George and Goetta were able to escape to a neighbor’s property for safety.

“It did seem to me that they were enjoying it, too, which is scary to me,” Fry said. “Very scary.”

Fry says the George and Geotta are doing ok.

She filed a police report with Colerain Township PD, not to press charges, but she says to create a paper trail in case the boys decide to do it again.

Fry adds she spoke with the boys and that their grandmother assured her she would speak with them as well.

Still, she remains concerned with the boys’ behavior.

“These animals... They’re innocent things out there,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

