Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy

A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he wants the Who Dey faithful to be electric inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Burrow said the atmosphere he saw pregame on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills was nothing like he has ever seen - even when he played in front of 100,000-plus people at LSU.

He wants that same energy to be present Sunday when the Bengals look to start their AFC title defense against the Baltimore Ravens.

The playoffs are different from the regular. One loss and everything the Bengals have fought for all season goes away, and Burrow knows that.

“It’s do or die,” Burrow said of the playoffs.

The confident, or in his own words “a little arrogant,” quarterback has not shown that he withers under the pressure of the big moments.

It is those moments when everything is on the line that Burrow feels like he does his best.

Burrow and the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVII begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

