Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Lamar Jackson ‘on track’ to miss playoff game against Bengals: ESPN

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during the NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.(Kareem Elgazzar | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson “is on track” to miss Sunday’s wild card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jackson has missed five straight games including the Week 18 loss to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium

The Ravens’ franchise QB has been dealing with a sprained PCL.

Who will be under center for Baltimore this Sunday in Cincinnati is not clear.

Schefter further reported, citing Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley, that second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

If neither Jackson nor Huntley can go Sunday, Anthony Brown would be the likely starter for the Ravens when they face the Bengals.

Brown, a rookie quarterback out of Oregon, played in the Week 18 game.

He threw for 286 yards but also had two interceptions.

The Ravens and Bengals kick off from Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

Latest News

A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy
Damar Hamlin tweets picture from hospital bed
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) celebrates his touchdown with guard Alex Cappa...
Bengals opponents for 2023-24 season