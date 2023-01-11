Lamar Jackson ‘on track’ to miss playoff game against Bengals: ESPN

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson “is on track” to miss Sunday’s wild card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jackson has missed five straight games including the Week 18 loss to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium

The Ravens’ franchise QB has been dealing with a sprained PCL.

Who will be under center for Baltimore this Sunday in Cincinnati is not clear.

Schefter further reported, citing Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley, that second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

If neither Jackson nor Huntley can go Sunday, Anthony Brown would be the likely starter for the Ravens when they face the Bengals.

Brown, a rookie quarterback out of Oregon, played in the Week 18 game.

He threw for 286 yards but also had two interceptions.

The Ravens and Bengals kick off from Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.