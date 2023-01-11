Contests
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old boy

Seven-year-old John and Lexington Firefighter Tim Belcher are all smiles after successful surgeries.(Lexington Fire Department)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON (WXIX) - A firefighter donated one of his kidneys in early January to a boy suffering from a rare disease, according to the Lexington Fire Department’s social media.

Seven-year-old John developed hemolytic uremic syndrome and needed a transplant after the disease destroyed his kidneys, a Facebook post from Jan. 5 said.

After John was placed on the organ transplant registry, John’s father, Lieutenant Joe Sexton, had no idea that a fellow Lexington firefighter was matched as his son’s donor because the donor process is anonymous, the post said.

The transplant took place on Jan. 3 at a Cincinnati hospital, battalion chief Jessica Bowman confirmed.

In an email update to the department after the surgeries, Lt. Sexton wrote, “What is so very special is that the donor for John is one of our own, FF Tim Belcher. I am speechless, humbled, and forever thankful for the selfless act that Tim is willing to do for my son. I have no words to express my gratitude to Tim and his family.”

Sexton continued, “The Lexington Fire Department is a family. We celebrate each other during our happiest moments and lean on each other during the most challenging times. FF Belcher selflessly gave a part of himself to help John have a chance to live a normal life and be a kid again, and the selfless acts of service haven’t stopped there.”

Sexton also said that crewmembers from Cincinnati Fire Department’s Station 19 provided meals and support to both his and Belcher’s families throughout the week of the surgery.

“Thank you, FF Belcher, for representing the very best of a Lexington Firefighter, and a sincere thank you to the Cincinnati Fire Department for your continued support,” the post said, with the hashtags, #DonateLife #GiftOfLife

John developed HUS as a result of getting sick from an E.coli infection nearly two years ago, the post said.

According to The National Kidney Foundation, HUS is a disease that can affect the blood and blood vessels, resulting in issues such as a low blood platelet count, anemia or kidney failure.

The post stated that both surgeries were successful and the two are recovering.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

