Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Light showers Wednesday, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Thursday, Friday

Disruptive weather arrives Thursday and lingers into Friday morning
We're looking at heavy rain, strong winds and lightning possible for Thursday, which is why it is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers in the early afternoon before dwindling into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with light winds.

Rain and thunder begins to move into the tri-state into very early Thursday morning and continue to be widespread for much of Thursday morning before becoming scattered in the afternoon. Some rain showers will have lightning and thunder along with locally heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Total rainfall amounts through Thursday will be between 0.5″ to 1.5″, which may create some short-duration flooding concerns for folks who receive the highest amounts. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible, with the Storm Prediction Center giving the southern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area a Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1 of 5) due to the strong winds.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather Friday with the chance of wintry mix and even light snow showers Friday for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill temperatures Friday in the 20s. Watch out for bridges and overpasses as they may have slick spots!

Both Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS because of the impact on travel and outdoor activities.

The weekend is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is cool with highs in the low 40s while SunDEY will start off in the mid 20s but go into the mid 40s in the afternoon! Tailgating and during the game will be quiet weather-wise!

Showers return on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the evening and linger into the middle of next week with warm conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

Latest News

Tracking disruptive weather arriving on Thursday and lingering into Friday morning.
Light showers Wednesday, but a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday and Friday
While the daytime Saturday will feature a risk for a few thunderstorms, the radar will likely...
Thunderstorms, wintry mix, snow coming Thursday, Friday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
First Alert Weather Days: Thursday & Friday
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update