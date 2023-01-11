Light showers Wednesday, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Thursday, Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers in the early afternoon before dwindling into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with light winds.

Rain and thunder begins to move into the tri-state into very early Thursday morning and continue to be widespread for much of Thursday morning before becoming scattered in the afternoon. Some rain showers will have lightning and thunder along with locally heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Total rainfall amounts through Thursday will be between 0.5″ to 1.5″, which may create some short-duration flooding concerns for folks who receive the highest amounts. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible, with the Storm Prediction Center giving the southern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area a Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1 of 5) due to the strong winds.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather Friday with the chance of wintry mix and even light snow showers Friday for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill temperatures Friday in the 20s. Watch out for bridges and overpasses as they may have slick spots!

Both Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS because of the impact on travel and outdoor activities.

The weekend is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is cool with highs in the low 40s while SunDEY will start off in the mid 20s but go into the mid 40s in the afternoon! Tailgating and during the game will be quiet weather-wise!

Showers return on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the evening and linger into the middle of next week with warm conditions.

